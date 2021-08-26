It's been several months since the Brownstone Boys finished renovating this historic Brooklyn brownstone for Cynthia Andrew, also known as SimplyCyn. Cynthia is an attorney, mom of two, and social media blogger. On her website, SimplyCyn, she writes about all things food, travel, fashion, and family. Over the past year she has detailed her home renovation process and during the renovation Cynthia and her husband welcomed two new family members – twin boys! We're excited to finally show you how Cynthia has turned this house into a home and create an incredible place to raise her two children. Featuring HanStone Quartz countertops in both the kitchen and owner's suite, we're incredibly honored to be a part of this project, and help make Cynthia's dream home a reality.

Starting in the kitchen you can see the beautiful balance of fun, simplicity, and sophistication. Featuring HanStone Quartz Chantilly, the white quartz countertops have a stunning black vein that echos design elements found throughout the house as well as balancing some of the more quirky and colorful details. Finished with a stunning waterfall edge, this kitchen island is a beautiful centerpiece in this open concept kitchen. The HanStone theme continues with a quartz backsplash for added beauty and seamless practicality. Helping to make this space feel even more fresh and bright, the massive windows and door on the back wall bring in tons of natural light and elevate this kitchen to new heights.

This home uses a foundation of black and white design elements with pops of color being placed thoughout. Cynthia and the Brownstone Boys did an amazing job of balancing practicality and sophistication. Whether it be in the living room, foyer, or bedroom – the attention to detail and styling of each space is done with elegance and ease. Looking into the owner's suite bathroom, color and pattern are king in this fun and refreshing space. The floating vanity featuring HanStone Quartz Chantilly is a showstopper. Paired with the white herringbone tiled wall and gold accents, this space feels spa like. The unique pattern on the floor adds even more interest to this bathroom, helping to tie in that thread of black and white found all throughout the home.

We're so happy for Cynthia and her family to finally move into this beautiful home. If you liked the quartz design used in this project, order a sample of HanStone Quartz Chantilly today or visit a HanStone Quartz dealer near you.