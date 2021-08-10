The Stone Industry Education series met for a day of education and networking outside of Philadelphia, PA, as Tony Malisani, of Malisani Inc., discussed Dynamic Intentionality.

Sponsored by MSI, and put together by Stone World magazine and the Natural Stone Institute, fabricators from the area came together to learn about different ways to diversify their business, build efficiency and train their employees.

Fabricators discussed challenges they faced in the industry right now, including hiring, dealing with work load and retaining employees.

This was the second event to be held in person after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Mark Meriaux of the Natural Stone Institute discussed the importance of in-person events.

“Myself and the NSI are excited and super enthusiastic in being able to see our members, fabricators out in marketplaces again,” said Meriaux. “And to share our education program with Stone World magazine with the fabricators in the industry. Just so happy to be out there again and seeing people again. We look forward to the rest of the events throughout the year.”

The next event will be held at 9 a.m. on September 23 in Aurora, CO.