Meet Mallory Fletchall, the woman behind Reserve Home, a home decor and lifestyle blog. She spends her days sharing snaps of her home on her social channels, styling product shoots for brands, and of course, playing with her two cats, Michael, and Kiki.

When Mallory saw the listing for this dreamy Brooklyn duplex within a historic brownstone, she couldn’t resist. Featuring the original tin ceiling, original window trim, slate fireplaces, and restored hardwood floors – it was a space that typically wouldn’t last long in the New York market. So, she asked herself, "what is the catch?" “The kitchen was upstairs, very narrow, and hardly functioning. The range and refrigerator were broken in one way or another, there wasn’t a cabinet or any kind of enclosed storage to be found, and it was FILTHY. Grease and grime covering every inch, filthy,” said Mallory. The landlord agreed to changes being made in the kitchen, and fast forward to moving day, Mallory was standing in an empty kitchen that had been gutted with only a sink and broken refrigerator left behind.

After months of hard work and several hurdles to get over, the galley-style kitchen is complete with fully functional appliances and a new functional design. HanStone Quartz is happy to be a part of this project along with a handful of other brands and give what was a dirty and dingy space new life.

Mallory selected HanStone's Montauk for the quartz countertops, backsplash, and a beautiful, curated shelf – one of our 2021 design trends. This cozy space is now a breath of fresh air with its natural light, cream-white cabinetry, white walls, and a gorgeous vintage fridge to give this galley-style kitchen a playful look. One of our favorite parts of this project is the quartz shelf also using HanStone Montauk. Because of the size of this kitchen, wall-to-wall cabinets wasn’t really an option, and it would make the space feel as if it were closing in on itself. Including this curated quartz shelf helps keep the galley-style kitchen open and leaves space for beautiful items that should be on display – allowing for you to create and keep an overall aesthetic in your styling. And for shelving, there are few materials more durable or as easy to clean than quartz, elevating the functionality even higher.

The other unique feature of this galley-style kitchen is the HanStone Quartz backsplash. Using a quartz backsplash is growing in popularity and creates a cohesive and seamless look from counter to wall. Mallory transformed this space is something that will allow her to Live Beautifully. Tailored to her needs and style – this small kitchen has been given new life and ready for hosting friends, cooking dinner, and winding down after a long day. To learn more about Reserve Home, click here.