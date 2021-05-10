Opening its doors in August of 2019, Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti is among the most awarded resorts of the last two years. With 15 international awards that have sanctioned its excellence for services, common areas and suites, as well as for its wellness center, which is the winner of the Bundesverband Schwimmbad & Wellness Awards in the categories "Pool" and "Whirlpool," the chic resort is part of the small group of five-star luxury hotels in Trentino Alto-Adige. Since its opening, it has collected prestigious awards from Hong Kong to the U.S. as "World's Best New Resort Spa" and “New Hotel of the Year,” confirming its status as an essential destination in the Dolomites area.

Nestled in Pinzolo, nearby to Madonna di Campiglio, the expansive complex perfectly integrates into the surrounding landscape. The structure is a reinterpretation of traditional architecture -- featuring local materials, such as stone and wood -- combined with essential lines that express the idea of a strong Italian style -- clean and elegant. The design is the result of the close collaboration between the client and interior design firm Studio Apostoli, known for its expertise in the hospitality sector, particularly spa design.

And it is precisely the wellness theme that constitutes the conceptual matrix of Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti. This focus carries through in the 88 guest apartments and suites, which are divided between Prestige Junior Suite, Deluxe Junior Suite, Family Spa Suite, Exclusive Spa Suite and a Royal Pool & Spa Suite. Careful thought was given to provide maximum integration between the bed and bathroom areas, with freestanding tubs from which to enjoy the magnificent view of the landscape, and in some cases, with private saunas, beauty areas and a hydro massage space.

In addition to the private rooms, a large spa is at the heart of the resort’s design and is available to all guests. It spreads over several floors, each differentiated on a functional level. The wellness center includes various spa and massage rooms, as well as multiple pools and a fitness facility.

Throughout the luxury resort, a combination of material was utilized to achieve the contemporary mountain aesthetic. Natural oak parquet flooring paired with light-colored leather upholstery and granite walls define the various areas of the wellness center, which overlooks the surrounding scenic landscape through large windows. Stone elements also adorn the public spaces, such as the bar with veining flowing through the stone countertop complemented by a backlit onyx base. Rough-cut pieces of stone form an accent wall above the fireplace, which also consists of a beautiful stone hearth. The couches on the outside patio are flanked by blocks of granites that also serve as side tables.

In the guest rooms, a striking design element features a dark marble surround for the whirlpool tub and a matching wall behind it. Stone wall panels also dress up the area behind the bed.

"We know that every architect thinks that the most important project is yet to come, but with Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti we have achieved something we are really proud of," said Alberto Apostoli, owner and founder of the homonymous studio. "Our holistic approach to the theme of wellness reaches its maximum expression here and the quality of the work, also enhanced by an impeccable direction and management, is continuously confirmed by international awards, which continue to arrive and make the name of this luxury destination."