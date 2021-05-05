Tenax Airflex and Filiflex Antique Brushes will give you the finished texture you are looking for.

For use in fabrication shops. Proven to reproduce the factory brushed finish.

Tenax diamond brushes can be used on existing tools that are used everyday in fabrication shops to create antique finishes on slabs.

Grits used to create a typical antique ﬁnish:

Start with Filiﬂex 36, 46, and 60 grit.

FInish with Airﬂex 120, 220, and 300 grit.

Higher grits are available to create a “caress”, or polished ﬁnish.

FILIFLEX

4" AND 5" SNAIL LOCK

Made with many narrow bristles, the Tenax Filiﬂex removes material more aggressively and cuts deeper to create a nice antique look.

Airﬂex Snail Lock grits are 36, 46, 60

AIRFLEX

4" AND 5" SNAIL LOCK

Airﬂex brushes remove the “softer” material in the stone to create a beautiful texture while enhancing the natural color in the stone. Adds color and forms a beautiful soft antique look.

The Tenax Airﬂex Snail Lock grits available are 120, 220, 300, 400, 300Lux, 400Lux, 600Lux, 800Lux.



