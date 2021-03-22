This new business unit will be led by Paco Martínez-Cosentino Alfonso, who will become Global Head of Digital Business. The Digital Business Unit (DBU) will globally lead all of the company’s digital business initiatives, previously split between the Strategy, Marketing, and Systems teams. This new business unit also encompasses the management of the Salesforce functions within the company, the management of the CBU (Business Strategy Consultant) department, and will implement new strategies, such as the Call Centre strategy for potential customers and prospects.

According to Paco Martínez-Cosentino Alfonso, “it is a great pride and at the same time a great responsability to take on this new role in the company. During these years we have made great progress in digital innovation, equipping ourselves with the best tools and involving the best people to meet this challenge, but there is still a long way to go. We must continue to optimise both internal processes and innovative platforms and services in key areas such as strategy, commercial and data intelligence. At sector and value chain level, I am convinced that we can lead and make a strong contribution both to the existing customer base and to new customers, sectors and markets, many of them still based on traditional models and in need of transformation to the new digital environment”.

Paco Martínez-Cosentino Alfonso (30) holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Dublin Business School and started his professional career in 2012 when he joined Cosentino. Over these years, he has held various roles such as Strategy Analyst, CBU Specialist, or interim Manager of Cosentino Munich, before assuming the global management of the CBU unit in 2015. During this period, he has supervised the standardization of commercial processes and tools in the different business units, conducted commercial efficiency analysis in the markets the company operates in, and, together with his team, has contributed to the digital transformation of the commercial network.

As of this year, he will take charge of the new DBU unit, with the task of leading the change of the company’s digital strategy through the Agile methodology, which will allow the company to be more efficient, fast, and flexible in providing value to the different internal and external customers. He will also aim to generate business through the digital channel across the different segments, using different value propositions and B2C and B2B digital platforms.