TenaxQuartz Extraclean Pro is a solvent-based cleaner for hard surfaces. Removethose vacuum rings from your quartz slabs with Extraclean Pro. Thissolvent-based cleaner is designed for removing greasy suction cup rings fromquartz slabs. Extraclean Pro penetrates the pores of the material to removegrease and stains that can make their way into the quartz. These rings can bedifficult to remove without a product designed specifically for the purpose ofeliminating these kinds of discolorations. It cleans scuffmarks, permanent markerand difficult stains on quartz surfaces. Available in 250 ml and 1 qt.

www.tenax4you.com