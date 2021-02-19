Oberlin, OH, —The Natural Stone Institute congratulates the following 2020 Pinnacle Award recipients. Award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony during TISE in Las Vegas on June 16. More details will be shared soon. To learn more about each of the 14 award-winning projects, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnaclewinners.

The full list of 2020 Pinnacle Award recipients is as follows.

Public Landscapes/Parks Memorials

Fundidora Park Mural

Monterrey, Mexico

Creative Edge Master Shop Fairfield, IA

Spring Creek Nature Area

Richardson, TX

Coldspring Cold Spring, MN

Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX

Commercial Interior

Hillsdale College Christ Chapel

Hillsdale, MI

Booms Stone Company Redford, MI

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

Hollywood, FL

Twin Stone Designs & Installations Hollywood, FL



Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture

John F. Kennedy Center, The REACH Donor Wall

Washington, DC

Rugo Stone Lorton, VA

Nike of Samothrace

Samothrace Island, Greece

F.H.L.I. Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites Drama, Greece

Renovation/Restoration

Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

Paterson, NJ

Ghirardi Stone Contracting New York, NY

Trinity Church Wall Street Chancel & Altar Restoration

New York, NY

Rugo Stone Lorton, VA

Dallas Municipal Building Restoration

Dallas, TX

Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX

Tennessee Marble Company Friendsville, TN



Commercial Exterior

Tenko Omakase Japanese Restaurant

Bangkok, Thailand

Stone and Roses International Samutprakarn, Thailand

The Williams Inn

Williamstown, MA

Connecticut Stone Milford, CT



Residential-Single Family

The Floating Stair

Toronto, ON Canada

PICCO Engineering Concord ON Canada

SoHo Townhouse

New York, NY

ABC Worldwide Stone Brooklyn, NY



Villa Florence

Downey, CA

Carnevale & Lohr, Inc. Bell Gardens, CA

Submissions for the 2021 Pinnacle Awards are being accepted until July 20. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnacleawards.