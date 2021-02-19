Oberlin, OH, —The Natural Stone Institute congratulates the following 2020 Pinnacle Award recipients. Award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony during TISE in Las Vegas on June 16. More details will be shared soon. To learn more about each of the 14 award-winning projects, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnaclewinners.
The full list of 2020 Pinnacle Award recipients is as follows.
Public Landscapes/Parks Memorials
Fundidora Park Mural
Monterrey, Mexico
Creative Edge Master Shop Fairfield, IA
Spring Creek Nature Area
Richardson, TX
Coldspring Cold Spring, MN
Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX
Commercial Interior
Hillsdale College Christ Chapel
Hillsdale, MI
Booms Stone Company Redford, MI
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion
Hollywood, FL
Twin Stone Designs & Installations Hollywood, FL
Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture
John F. Kennedy Center, The REACH Donor Wall
Washington, DC
Rugo Stone Lorton, VA
Nike of Samothrace
Samothrace Island, Greece
F.H.L.I. Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites Drama, Greece
Renovation/Restoration
Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
Paterson, NJ
Ghirardi Stone Contracting New York, NY
Trinity Church Wall Street Chancel & Altar Restoration
New York, NY
Rugo Stone Lorton, VA
Dallas Municipal Building Restoration
Dallas, TX
Dee Brown Inc. Richardson, TX
Tennessee Marble Company Friendsville, TN
Commercial Exterior
Tenko Omakase Japanese Restaurant
Bangkok, Thailand
Stone and Roses International Samutprakarn, Thailand
The Williams Inn
Williamstown, MA
Connecticut Stone Milford, CT
Residential-Single Family
The Floating Stair
Toronto, ON Canada
PICCO Engineering Concord ON Canada
SoHo Townhouse
New York, NY
ABC Worldwide Stone Brooklyn, NY
Villa Florence
Downey, CA
Carnevale & Lohr, Inc. Bell Gardens, CA
Submissions for the 2021 Pinnacle Awards are being accepted until July 20. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/pinnacleawards.