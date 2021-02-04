Weha Counter Top Support Brackets are made to replace Corbels on counter top overhangs and kitchen islands. Weha Counter Top Support Brackets can be used with granite, marble, engineered stone, quartz, quartzite, concrete, and all substrates.

Made to be placed between 18"-24" apart, most installations require 3. So Weha has conveniently packed the counter top support braces in packs of 3.

Shrink-wrapped in packs of 3 with 12-2" wood screws (4 screws per bracket)

Regular Counter Top Support Brackets comes with 6 countersink holes. L Shaped comes with4 recessed holes on top and 3 on side. Screws will finish flush with the support bracket.

Powder coated gloss black for a high end black polished finish.

One edge of the counter top brace is flat and the other end is back beveled with slightly rounded corners.

Full 1/4" thick counter top brace bracket.

2 1/2" wide. This width gives plenty of structural support.

All Weha Counter Top Support Brackets provide the correct and proper support needed for granite and stone overhangs.