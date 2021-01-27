iQ Power Tools, manufacturer of premium power tools with integrated dust collection technology, teamed up with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), the American Lung Association (ALA) and OSHA to present two FREE, LIVE webinars, at the end of 2020.

Via iQ’s Virtual Visitor, a mobile digital broadcast platform, hundreds of contractors, installers and guests joined in on two webinars, both of which can be accessed on YouTube at

SILICA 1 (Medical) Webinar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mDcFTB4olo

SILICA 2 (OSHA) Webinar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FVarLv3T9k&feature=youtu.be

The first, held in November, featured Paul Guth, iQ’s President, Bart Bettiga, Executive Director of the NTCA, Jim Olson, Assistant Executive Director of the NTCA, Mark Heinlein, Training Director of the NTCA, Dr. Levy, Medical Spokesperson for the American Lung Association and Sarah Hurtado, iQ’s Marketing Manager. It focused primarily on medical aspects and negative effects of silica dust. “This wasn’t your typical, same old Silica discussion,” stated Paul Guth. “We really drove the message home about the seriousness of the health hazards associated with silica exposure. Dr. Levy from the ALA explained, in everyday language, what workers in the construction industry really need to know sharing the traumatic experiences of his patients.”

In December, the same group of panelists (sans the doctor) took to the airways again with two OSHA Compliance Assistance Specialists joining in on the discussion. This roundtable covered everything from PEL (permissible exposure limits) to procedures and tools and tolerance. “This second webinar dug deep into compliance and what contractors need to know on the jobsite,” added Hurtado. “Hearing from OSHA representatives helped to amplify the importance of compliance; the do’s and the don’ts to keep yourself and your crew safe.”

Bart Bettiga concluded, “The NTCA is committed to providing important and accurate information for our members. Raising awareness of the OSHA Respirable Silica Rule and its harmful effects resulting from workers failing to properly control potentially harmful dust is something we have taken very seriously. We were honored to be a co-presenter from these esteemed panels. I encourage those unable to attend to visit the links.”