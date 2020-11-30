Join the Natural Stone Institute and Stone World Magazine as we discuss building your shop through automation. Learn how to investigate products that are new to your process, including tooling equipment and digital software. Learn how to develop focused questions that will help you ensure the product or machine you review will perform as anticipated and provide the expected results.

Learning Objectives:

Learn about new products available to stone professionals.

Review the role that long-term planning should play in selecting and implementing new products into your business.

Learn how to calculate the return on investment of adding new tooling or equipment to your facility.

Create a plan for adding new tools to your existing process.

For more information visit: https://www.stoneworld.com/stone-industry-education/december