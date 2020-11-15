Quality Stone Quarries in Stigler, OK, listened to the requests of the customer working on a project called “The Colony” in Texas to provide the stone that was needed to realize the design. In the end, the stone producer supplied its blend of Hazelnut and Azul stone for the project.

“Caprock Hardscape Supply in Lewisville, TX, came to us in August of 2018 asking for squares and rectangular builders on a potential project,” said Shelby Ratliff of Quality Stone Quarries. “They needed a high-quality Oklahoma blend with sophisticated color. After discussing what was needed, we were able to team up with Caprock Hardscape and supply nearly 90 tons of stone, including squares and rectangular builders and patio stone for this project.”

The mason on the job was looking for a blue and brown mix with ample color, but was unsatisfied with the stone they had previously ordered. “He could not find anything that met the homeowner’s asks, or his desires,” said Ratliff. “Caprock reached out to us, knowing that we have supplied them with some beautiful colored stone over the years. We were able to send some samples of the stone out of our quarries that had the most color in it. After viewing our stone and seeing the extraordinary colors, the homeowner and mason went with our product.”

When it comes to sampling, Quality Stone Quarries usually tries to see what the project is and what look they are going for before we send a sample. “Every quarry is the same but different at the same time,” said Ratliff. “Some throw more colors than the other so the look that the contractor wants is how we decide what pit to get the product from. The difference in color is caused by the seams that we are digging up on. Some of the Hazelnut will be more colorful than the other off a different seam. Therefore, it is all the same, however, it has different personalities.”

The company also supplied some of their patio stone, which the mason cut into strips for the ledge stone look. “The blend we used was 15% Azul, blue stone, with 85% Hazelnut, brown stone,” said Ratliff.

Quality Stone Quarries supplied the mason with approximately 86 tons of squares and rectangular builders ranging from 4 x 4 to 20 x 20 inches. The company also supplied some of their patio stone, which the mason cut into strips for the ledge stone look. “The blend we used was 15% Azul, blue stone, with 85% Hazelnut, brown stone,” said Ratliff. “During the process, the mason took each piece and made sure that they were perfectly cut for a clean, crisp look on each square and rectangular builder. In some areas, the stone was laid in an ashlar pattern using the patio stone that he cut himself along with the squares and rectangular builders. They used a hidden joint to achieve the clean crisp look that they wanted.”

The project finished in about eight to 12 months, and the homeowners have been over the moon about the final results. “I personally think it’s the envy of houses in the neighborhood,” said Ratliff. “As a supplier, I think the mason did an amazing job of showing the diversity of our products. We are blown away by it.”