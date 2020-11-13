With redecorating and remodeling projects on the rise, the color black doesn’t appear to be letting up any time soon. While in partnership with Rap legend Nas, Pantone has recently come out with Ultra Black, in kitchen and bath faucets, fixtures, and decorative hardware, we’re seeing Black hitting its stride in Satin Black, Matte Black and Carbon Black shades this year. But any shade of Black will bring that distinctive punch of personality needed for most any setting.

Below are some Black finish product ideas from six of our clients. To make it easy, I’ve included a downloadable hi-res image as well as some details, but let me know if you’d like more info, and/or images.

Island Stone’s Crescent V stone tiles are individual stone wedges that can be arranged in a array of patterns, such as an offset vertical application that creates the illusion of a three-dimensional sheet of rain descending from the sky. Available in three distinct selections, Crescent V stone creates a stunning showpiece in both indoor and outdoor applications.