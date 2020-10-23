Weha Blitz Ultra Premium Quad diamond turbo blades were specifically made to exceed quality, performance, life, and expectations of other premium grade blades that are on the market today.

The Blitz blade was designed for granite, quartz, and engineered stone. That's it. If you want to cut something else, buy a different blade.

Well, it will cut other stone. But that's not what we made it for.

Based upon real life fabricator feedback, life expectancy is between 100-130 linear feet of cut. This includes both shop and install use.

Not only that but it will leave the stone as smooth as a babies bottom!

Designed with air cool holes to stay cool for continuous cutting.

The Blitz blade comes with a solid stiff core which will not deflect, bend, or flex during the cut.

Dry use.

May be used wet.

Available in 5" and 6"

Comes in clear plastic clam shell