Statuario Savon (2572) is the latest addition to the TABQUARTZ “Statuario series,” which takes inspiration from the beautiful Pietra Grey marble from Iran, as well as the soft textural appeal of soapstone. The result is a never before seen TABQUARTZ creation that combines both of these ideas and renders realistic veining set within a high-depth background. The deep gray/brown aesthetic with subtle, gray-toned highlights contrasts with elegant, extended white veins. The natural variation in the background hues make each piece unique, like natural stone, and the crisp continuous white veins make the surfaces perfect for waterfall edges on countertops or walls.

The overall design is very precise and crisp and is made using a specially developed robotic arm, which ensures perfect pattern and book-matching (if needed), slab after slab.

Statuario Savon is available in both polished, as well as satin/leather finishes. TAB’s satin/leather finish is a trademark finish and is preferred with a low-luster surface look. It’s highly resistant to smudges and has the same chemical and stain resistance properties as all of the company’s other colors and finishes in the TABQUARTZ product line.

Statuario Savon can be easily maintained and doesn’t require sealing or polishing unlike its natural relatives marble and soapstone.

