Merola Tile hosted their 3rd annual Pet Portrait Day in support of the animal rescue organization, RESCUE RIDGE! Merola Tile’s staff and volunteers enjoyed a day with family and furry friends while also helping raise money for animals in need.

A video highlight of the event can be viewed on Merola Tile’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=587843068573001

Between company and individual donations, $3500 was raised to help Rescue Ridge and two employees submitted applications to adopt animals into their forever homes. Visit https://www.rescueridge.com to find out how you can support this organization and their rescue animals.