Lunada Bay Tile Expands Haisen Glass Tile Line

HARBOR CITY, CA -- Lunada Bay Tile recently added a new color and two new patterns to its line of Haisen glass tiles. While this exquisite collection is reminiscent of the decorative bowls originally used to wash sake drinking cups during the late Edo to Meiji period in Japan, today “Haisen” recalls vessels that display flower petals floating in water. Lunada Bay Tile’s distinctive Haisen tiles are handcrafted by melding streams of colored glass that drift and unite in a multitude of hues. The swirl and flow of color create transformative moods ranging from quiet and meditative to warm celebration and camaraderie.

The dramatic-yet-soothing effect is very evident in the collection’s latest color, Starlight. Inspired by the gray value scale that artists and photographers use, the color pattern starts with light gray tones and transitions to very dark charcoal tones. The medium tones along the way contain hints of tan and copper.

“Starlight is a fantastic color option not just for its striking beauty but also its versatility to complement two contrasting spectrums -- white and dark palettes -- both of which are on trend,” said Feras Irikat, director of design and marketing for Lunada Bay Tile. “The interplay of color and luminescence in the glass catches the eye to complement the room’s style while still infusing a feeling of calm.”

In addition to Starlight, two new patterns are available: 1- x 1-inch Offset, a basic but versatile option, and 1- x 2-inch Brick, with a larger size that further showcases the tiles’ color movement.

The Haisen Collection includes three other patterns -- Barcode, 1- x 4- Brick and 1- x 4-inch Herringbone. Seven other colors are available: Albicant, Light Walnut, Sorrel, Aqua, Azuline, Teal and Steel. Each color is available with a natural finish or a silk finish.