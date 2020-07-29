Very Simple Kitchen is an innovative design brand which combines industrial style and simple forms, with careful attention paid to the use of colors, materials and finishings. The project was born in Bologna, inspired by the minimalism and straight lines of Italy’s industrial heritage.

Its aim is to reinvent the traditional kitchen by turning it into a space which is more practical, intuitive and flexible.

The prototype of Very Simple Kitchen was the brainchild of Riccardo Randi, the company’s founder and head of design, who transformed the typical worktop into a combination of versatile stainless-steel units which are now available in customized colors and sizes.

The idea behind Very Simple Kitchen

With Very Simple Kitchen, the monolithic kitchen is broken down into a lighter and more authentic alternative, introducing a simple and innovative approach based on freestanding modules which fit any space and lend themselves to all uses,

VERY SIMPLE, isn’t it?

The product

Very Simple Kitchen consists of a combination of light stainless-steel units which are factory-made using laser cutting and sheet metal bending technology. This technology allows the metal sheets to be shaped with extreme precision without the use of expensive dyes and other industrial processes. Welding is also kept to a minimum and the profiles are attached using bolts. The whole structure is 100% stainless steel, with this eco-friendly and recyclable material making the products strong and long-lasting.

There are various types of Very Simple Kitchen units, providing a kitchen system that can be adjusted to fit a multitude of spaces. The choice of chromatic pigments is tailor-made, thanks to the research carried out over the years, to guarantee an unlimited color palette. These colors are applied using a powder coating process, which guarantees the most hardwearing result possible on a metal surface.

The relentless research carried out by Very Simple Kitchen is not limited solely to the optimization of the structural elements but also to other components and details such as the worktops, available in treated birch plywood, quartz and stainless steel as well as porcelain stoneware, "Venetian", fenix and concrete.

VERY SMART website

In 2020, an improved website was launched, with an online configurator which makes it possible to customize the design of each kitchen. Thanks to this software, it’s possible to try out different unit combinations online by selecting the most suitable pieces and by choosing the desired color and worktop.

Opening of the new headquarters in a recently renovated 1960s industrial building

In April 2020, Very Simple Kitchen moved to its new location in a renovated 900m2 industrial space from the 1960s located in San Lazzaro di Savena, just a stone’s throw from Bologna. The revamped building, intentionally left with a rough edge, is that of a former industrial warehouse where the showroom now has various unit combinations, colors and materials on display, as well as other accessories and complementary products which are currently being tested. The new space also houses the company offices and warehouse.