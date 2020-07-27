A Stoke-on-Trent manufacturer has teamed up with NHS Trusts around the UK to create bespoke memorial installations in their hospitals to commemorate the impact of Coronavirus on the country.

The NHS Trusts’ Charities and digital ceramic printers, The Surface Design Studio, have launched the #BecauseYou project to create a community led legacy mural designed by the public to pay homage to the global pandemic and help raise crucial funds for the individual NHS Trust’s charities.

With many people having experienced a range of different situations and emotions since the outbreak, this important historical installation will provide the community and key workers with a lasting place to reflect, pay tribute, say thank you and remember those sadly lost.

This fundraising project was created with the community in mind. Members of the public are being invited to submit an image, which will be printed onto the mural to permanently mark their time during the pandemic. All profits raised by the sponsorship will go to the relevant NHS Trust charity.

The #BecauseYou campaign has officially launched and encourages the wider community to be a part of this legacy mural. Hospitals that are already launching this project include Royal Stoke University Hospital, West Middlesex University Hospital and Pinderfields Hospital in Yorkshire.

Mark Wood, Director of The Surface Design Studio said: “We wanted to create a legacy memorial from our time in the COVID-19 pandemic, while supporting NHS charities by generating much-needed funds.

“The mural is for people to remember loved ones, thank a COVID-19 hero whether it’s a nurse who’s looked after your loved one, a neighbour who has helped with your shopping, or a family member who’s provided much needed company. It could also capture a memory from the pandemic such as a landscape or person, whatever you choose to send in, the mural will provide a canvas for those wanting to reflect on their time during the pandemic.

“I have a very specific memory that I will be contributing to the #BecauseYou mural. At the beginning of lockdown, I took my dog for a walk and I couldn’t hear a sound, other than the birds. It was beautiful but eerie. I know that I can contribute this image, and in years to come I will be able to visit the mural and remember my dog who was a great companion throughout the lockdown period.”

The #becauseyou ceramic mural will be made up of at least 1000 tiles featuring images sent in by the community. Printed onto ceramic tiles and kiln fired for a permanent design these memories will last a lifetime and hopefully be seen by generations to come.

Once all the allocated tiles have been sponsored, the #BecauseYou mural design will be created and an unveiling event will be planned, based on social distancing restrictions at that time.

Other hospitals are set to take part in the project and these will be announced soon, to stay up to date with the latest details you can check updates on The Surface Design Studio website or follow their social media.

To sponsor the mural and submit your image, visit https://www.thesurfacedesignstudio.com/shop/ and select your chosen NHS Trust.