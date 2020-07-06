Digital Solutions for the Fabricator

Now more than ever, technology is playing a pertinent role in how fabricators are operating their businesses. The following digital software and templating products are some of the latest high-tech products on today’s market that are assisting in more efficient production and management.

Continental D.I.A.

No Downtime. Zares® II CNC Tool Management System performs tool calibrations offline so your CNC machine continues to produce tops uninterrupted. Decrease tooling cost. Run your tools with faster feed rates while at the same time increasing their longevity with precise calibrations.

Finished edges. Pieces come off your machine ready for the install carts, saving you time and added labor.

Manage all tooling brands — ADI, Tyrolit, Nicolai, Diamut, Terminator

— ADI, Tyrolit, Nicolai, Diamut, Terminator Interfacing Software – Baca Systems, Breton, CMS Brembana, Comandulli, Intermac, Northwood, Park Industries

– Baca Systems, Breton, CMS Brembana, Comandulli, Intermac, Northwood, Park Industries Measure any profile in seconds 100% offline — calibrate a 7-position tool set in 10 minutes

— calibrate a 7-position tool set in 10 minutes AutoAlign feature automatically aligns the profile to the best-running position.

automatically aligns the profile to the best-running position. Ability to preview what your stone edge will look like before tooling has ran.

what your stone edge will look like before tooling has ran. Tool Reports – concentricity, tool consumption, 360-degree 3D tolerance scan and much more.

www.zarescnc.com

eTemplate Systems

eTemplate Systems has released their new “ELaser Xpress Subscription” based templating system. The Xpress Subscription dramatically lowers upfront investment, allowing users to pay an affordable quarterly subscription to manage the cost. Subscription also includes software updates and laser head warranty for the life of the subscription.

Standard features include enhanced speed, accuracy of 1mm for a typical space, digital leveling, compact design, large icons and automated countertop functions to create precise templates much faster. Set up, shoot your points and hit enter. The finished template, including overhangs, radii, dimensions, splashes, offsets and more, is produced for fast easy export for fabrication.

www.etemplatesystem.com

Flexijet

For over 19 years, Flexijet has developed templating solutions for fabricators to address today’s evolving design trends like full showers and vertical surfaces, while also simplifying the process for basic countertops. Flexijet 3D protects you from costly re-measures by saving a picture of each measured point, in addition to site photos, voice notes and customer signoff. With over 2,000 units on the market today, Flexijet is a brand you can trust with top-of-the-line support, professional on-site training, quick ship loaner program and local maintenance right here in North America.

www.flexijet.info

Laser Products

One of the most popular features of LPI’s LT-2D3D Laser Templator is its CNC integration capabilities. Rapid file transfer and seamless integration to many CNC brands ensure files are setup specifically to each brand’s specifications to help expedite the fabrication process by reducing rework and other modifications. This integration is one of the main reasons why the top CNC manufacturers recommend our system. The LT-2D3D is made in the USA.

www.laserproductsus.com

Moraware

Moraware makes software for countertop fabricators. Our estimating software, CounterGo, helps thousands of fabricators draw, layout and quote countertops professionally in a matter of minutes. This fast and consistent output increases sales and close rates for our users in order to grow their business. Systemize, our scheduling software, continues to help our users grow their business by preventing costly mistakes and increasing communication within the shop and with customers.

www.moraware.com

Park Industries

The all new Side-ShotTM by Park Industries provides the tools to capture slab images right at the machine with an extremely small footprint requirement. The Side-Shot incorporates Slabsmith™ Lite software for vein matching and 3D rendering, offering a lower cost entry point for accurate digital slab layouts.

Slabsmith Lite:

Capture high-dimensional accuracy of digital slabs

Vein-matched kitchen preview before cutting the slabs (limited to two slabs)

Optimal material yield for common line cutting and efficient slab utilization

Able to communicate with multiple cameras (great for twin table machines)

Ability to upgrade to full Slabsmith Basic Bundle at anytime

www.parkindustries.com/sideshot

Prodim

It is a proven fact that on-site measuring with the Proliner gets the most accurate digital templates in the fastest and easiest way. Prodim Factory software maintains the high quality and ease of use, while preparing the digital templates at the factory for production. The latest improvements enable stone templators and fabricators to design their projects, while making use of views in 2D and 3D. The software will help prevent mistakes beforehand by alerting the operator when problems occur, like the collision of solids. That is how you can eliminate all uncertainty before installment. Ask for a free web demo to see for yourself.

www.prodim-systems.com

Quote Countertops

Quote Countertops’ industry-leading sales and marketing, lead-generating software modernizes the way consumers shop for and buy countertops. The web-based, white-label software engages and empowers consumers early in the sales process to both design their dream kitchen or bath, and create a fast and accurate quote. Easily integrated into and promoted on company websites, social media, digital advertising and email marketing. Recent updates: full e-commerce transactions, including contracts, checkout and payments; 4K images and renderings; additional room templates; expanded library of stones and other products; associated items and gallery images; instant quoting by square foot or slab and more.

www.quotecountertops.com

Stone Grid USA

The StoneApp ERP System by Stone Grid USA is a comprehensive, simple-to-use and powerful software system built for maximum efficiency. Enter a lead, move to a quote, promote to a job, manage material, create schedules and assign production resources without any repetitive data entry. Control your margins through price books, built-in cost analysis and commission structures. Reduce errors and manage production with scheduling, parts tracking, field applications, capacity tools and more. Manage purchasing and inventory with reconciliation and valuation reporting tools. Sync with QuickBooks (online or desktop) and Sage to eliminate data entry time and errors, Slabsmith to bring in photos and Quote Countertops to work leads. Stoneapp provides you with complete efficiency and insight into your fabrication business.

www.stonegridusa.com

Stone Profit Systems

Only Stone Profit Systems provides the best all-in-one, end-to-end, user-friendly software for the natural stone, tile, quartz and solid surface industries. Our ERP solution works with you to manage all aspects of your business, allowing complete visibility to help your company work efficiently while improving profitability. Stone Profit Systems has modules for inventory management, purchasing, quotations, estimates, holds, sales, scheduling, accounting, reports and much more. Our ERP software is flexible and can be tailored to meet the complex needs of distributors, fabricators and manufacturers. Please contact us to see a demo, you will not be disappointed.

www.stoneprofits.com

Zoller

The Zoller Smile Pilot 3.0 tool presetter and measuring machine for CNC profile tools brings a new standard of excellence in manufacturing to the natural stone industry. The presetter saves a tremendous amount of time on the initial set up of new profile tooling by getting precise, fast measurements without tying up your CNC machine. This increases machine productivity and speeds fabrication by letting the operator begin their initial cuts while setting up for the next step on the Smile Pilot. The machine itself was designed to lower people’s production costs by standardizing the way they are able to measure the tool and then transfer that information out to the CNC machine.

www.granquartz.com/zoller-smile-3-0-presetter-full-cnc-unit