Super Q bridge saw blade for quartzite

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The NEW Super Q Quartzite blade from Diamax is designed for straight and miter cuts with minimal noise. The reinforced core allows for miter cuts up to 40% of the speed of straight cuts, and it’s U-shaped segment is designed for faster speed with NO glazing! Cuts like a hot knife through butter!
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
In this issue of Stone World magazine, we learn about the advancement of technology in the industry and how it can help fabricators. We also take at two different projects that use building stone to tell a story!