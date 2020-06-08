Super Q bridge saw blade for quartzite

June 8, 2020
The NEW Super Q Quartzite blade from Diamax is designed for straight and miter cuts with minimal noise. The reinforced core allows for miter cuts up to 40% of the speed of straight cuts, and it’s U-shaped segment is designed for faster speed with NO glazing! Cuts like a hot knife through butter!

