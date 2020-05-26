Cosentino Announces The Reopening of its Miami City Center

Cosentino City Miami will reopen its doors welcoming customers during its regular hours of operation from 10 am-6 pm, no appointment required. The center will implement new health and safety protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines, as well as recommendations from state and local governments upon reopening, including increased sanitation, social-distancing procedures and the use of personal protective equipment to ensure the well-being of customers and employees.

Cosentino is still offering virtual showroom visits, both inside and outside the Miami market, allowing designers and architects to select materials from the safety of home. Virtual visit video calls are available in all Cosentino US showrooms from Monday to Friday from 9 am-4 pm. Learn more, including how to schedule a virtual appointment, here. The remaining City Center locations are set to reopen in June. Cosentino is continuing to evaluate the ever-changing situation and will remain compliant with local government regulations.