Lunada Bay Tile Adds Five Destination-Inspired Colors to Tommy Bahama Line of Glass Mosaics

HARBOR CITY, CA -- The sand. The sea. The serenity. The simple pleasures. The Tommy Bahama® by Lunada Bay Tile collection is an exquisite line of handcrafted glass tile blends that reconnect your mind, spirit and emotions to the most exotic and untouched destinations around the world. The tiles’ textures and colors bring the feel of islands and seaside escapes to life, offering an exploration into beautiful, romantic new places. Residential and commercial spaces are instantly transformed into exotic retreats where relaxation, discovery and adventure beckon.

“The Tommy Bahama brand invites us to live the island life -- one free of deadlines and demands, and where we can reconnect with simple pleasures -- whether we’re at the beach or relaxing at home,” said Feras Irikat, director of design and marketing for Lunada Bay Tile. “With soothing textures from our handmade production process and soft color blends, our Tommy Bahama glass mosaics bring the freedom and mindset of the world’s most inspiring locales to our daily lives, evoking feelings of sanctuary and escape and exploration.”

Lunada Bay Tile’s handmade process incorporates creases, waves, wrinkles, bubbles and other surface effects, which combine with mesmerizing color blends to evoke sandy beaches, rolling waves and endless horizons.

Inspired by some of the world’s most treasured coastal landscapes, the collection’s five new color blends comprise:

Twillingate: Through a combination of oceanic blues, cool grays and seafoam whites, these hues echo the look and feel of the majestic island off the coast of Newfoundland, where the rock-ribbed landscape is dotted with forests and carpeted with soft grasses overlooking steel-gray waters and drifting icebergs.

Skyros: Using gray, white, midnight and sky blues, and a hint of green, this blend embraces the contrasting vibes of Skyros, the most remote of the Greek Islands in the Aegean Sea. An island of dual personalities, Skyros features a landscape of green and fertile densely wooded forests on the northern end and jagged coastlines and barren scenery on the southern end.

San Blas: Aqua, whites and grays emulate the look of Panama's San Blas Islands, an archipelago of 365 islands where coconut palms grow on pristine white beaches alongside bright turquoise waters.

Cayo Coco: Combining whisper-soft whites, blues, aquas and greens, this glass blend transports you to this luscious tropical island getaway off the coast of Cuba, famous for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and aquamarine waters.

Kaikoura: Deep blues, gray blue and white magically blend to reflect the dramatic, winding landscape of Kaikoura in New Zealand, where the snow-capped Southern Alps meet the Pacific Ocean.