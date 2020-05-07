Cersaie 2020 Postponed Until November

Cersaie 2020 is being moved to new dates and will adopt a safer, more engaging and more international exhibition format. The show will be held in the Bologna Exhibition Centre from 9 to 13 November and will maintain the events and appointments that have made it a global benchmark for the world of ceramic tile, bathroom furnishings, design and architecture.

The exhibition has been pushed back by 42 days with respect to the original dates for several reasons. “The fact that we will have to live with COVID-19 for some time makes it essential to adopt European protocols to keep exhibitors and visitors safe during their stay in Bologna,” says Antonio Bruzzone, General Manager of BolognaFiere. “We’re pursuing this important goal at a national and European level while working alongside the institutions and trade associations to support companies during the economic recovery and boost the competitiveness of our industrial supply chains.”

A second important factor was the need to ensure that the new Hall 37 will be ready following the shutdown of all construction work in Italy. The space available in this new hall will enable the various product categories to be reorganised while moving the bathroom furnishings sector to the heart of the exhibition centre. The entire Hall 18 will be transformed into the Contract Hall and will host leading companies from new product categories.

This edition of the show will be highly innovative in terms of both its content and its exhibition formula. “For this year’s Cersaie we chose the title ‘The healthiness of ceramics for rethinking home design and architecture’,” says Confindustria Ceramica Chairman Giovanni Savorani. “We want it to be the first international event in the sector that draws lessons from the emergency and rethinks the world of architecture and home design in a way that brings together health and beauty. At the same time Italy will need to make a concerted effort to convey the image of safety needed to kick-start our industry.”

The title will be the starting point for a dedicated cultural, training and information programme. “Given the exceptional circumstances, there will also be significant changes in the way the exhibition and the conference programme are organised,” says Emilio Mussini, Chairman of Confindustria Ceramica’s Promotional Activities and Trade Fairs Commission. “These aspects will be presented to the media at a digital press conference to be held on Thursday 21 May and, most importantly, will be discussed over the following weeks with all Italian and foreign exhibitors in order to find the best and most effective solution possible.”

The countdown to Cersaie 2020 began in March with a series of initiatives broadcast on the revamped Cersaie TV YouTube channel. These include the ‘Cersaie Small Talks’ webinars with the owners of 11 architecture firms currently working from home; ‘The Experience – From our archives’, which repeats 10 of the most popular conferences in the Building Dwelling Thinking programme; ‘The World’s Best’, a series of short video messages discussing Cersaie and the current situation recorded by prominent institutional and professional visitors from around the world; ‘Exhibitors’ projects’, where exhibitors at Cersaie 2020 use the exhibition’s social media channels to present their best projects carried out during the last year.

Another outstanding initiative, organised by Cersaie and Casabella, is entitled “Here and Now” and will consist of six conversations between Francesco Dal Co and illustrious architects. The first will be held at 6.30 pm on Sunday 10 May and will feature Toyo Ito from his home in Tokyo, followed by Renzo Piano from Paris, Norman Foster from Switzerland, Frank Gehry from Los Angeles, Smiljan Radic from Santiago de Chile and Eduardo Souto de Moura from Porto.

Further initiatives will be held during the weeks and months between now and the opening of Cersaie 2020. So see you in Bologna from 9 to 13 November 2020!