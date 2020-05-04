Stone of the Month: Saint Clair Marble Linear
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Polycor. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project.
|Country of Origin
|U.S. (Marble City, OK)
|Absorption
|0.5%
|Density
|168 lb/Ft .3
|Modulus of Rupture
|972 psi
|Compressive Strength
|15,889 psi