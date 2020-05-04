Product of the Month

Stone of the Month: Saint Clair Marble Linear

May 4, 2020
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Polycor. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.

www.polycor.com

Country of Origin U.S. (Marble City, OK)
Absorption 0.5%
Density 168 lb/Ft .3
Modulus of Rupture 972 psi
Compressive Strength 15,889 psi
