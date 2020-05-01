Neolith Appreciates the Commitment of its Team and Sends a Sweet Quarantine Surprise

Today Neolith, the pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, further demonstrates its commitment and loyalty to its workforce during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by announcing an extraordinary performance ‘Economic Reward’.

The decision has been made to reward the extraordinary effort shown by Neolith team over the last few weeks, highlighting how staff have risen to the challenges faced during the lockdown.

Celebrating team Neolith

As society and mobility return to normal, Neolith will also be hosting a series of special and safe events to celebrate its workers. The first of these will be a ‘Family Day’ on which team can bring their loved ones to visit the factory and see the important activities they undertake on a daily basis to ensure the ongoing success of Neolith. The social gathering will also feature entertainment, food and music to celebrate the brand and its people

An ‘Extended Leadership Weekend’ will also be organised at a special venue, where a select group of managers and directors will come together to define the brand’s ongoing strategy.

Commenting on these decisions, newly appointed CEO José Luis Ramón says, “Our staff are the lifeblood of the business, our ‘family’. One of Neolith’s founding principles is its engagement with its workforce and ongoing support of the local community. This is in turn reciprocated by the Neolith team, as we have directly observed throughout the difficult times we, and the nation, have experienced over the past few weeks.”

He continues, “As such we wanted to demonstrate our commitment to them through offering an economic special bonus to recognise their hard work. We have gone even further, to demonstrate that we’re all in this together, the senior executive team are leading by example and have agreed to a 20% reduction of their salaries. We are a people focused company, and these steps, alongside an aggressive recruitment strategy, are actively strengthen our global presence."

“All this perfectly encapsulate the Neolith approach, promoting unity as a ‘small big company’, a global brand with a highly personal approach in which confidence, security and continuity remain core to everything we do. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every team member, for they guarantee the strength of the business.”



Good things

Additionally, Neolith recognises the importance of small gestures to maintain morale during the pandemic and has organised shipments of luxurious Natra chocolates to be sent to staff.

Neolith has also demonstrated its commitment to the wider Castéllon region, directly helping to fight Coronavirus through a €300,000 donation to three of the area’s major hospitals: Hospital General Universitari, Hospital Provincial and Hospital Universitario de La Plana. Part of the donation was allocated for the purchase of protective equipment for the healthcare personnel, the heroes who are on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, working tirelessly to put our safety first.