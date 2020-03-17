IceStone's Note to Our Community Regarding COVID-19

To our IceStone family,

As our country works on taking preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, we would like to update you on what Icestone is doing as we take precautions to ensure our employees and customers remain safe and healthy.

Office Staff: All office staff are on an open ended work-from-home schedule.

Production: Our production and shipping teams will still go on according to schedule. Our production team will continue to make safety first as they wear their masks and gloves throughout the day and continuously clean and disinfect the factory. The machines and equipment used in production and shipping typically only need one person to operate, so our employees will have a favorable distance between them while working.

Orders: We are still taking and shipping orders at this time without disruption. This could change if restrictions are put on trucking and transportation. We will keep you updated on our ability to ship and if there are any changes.

Sample Orders and Sample Requests: We will not be shipping samples while our office staff are working from home, however if the need is urgent, please let us know at customerservice@ icestoneusa.com and we will do our best to get your request to you. We are available to answer questions, provide information, take orders and intake your sample needs.

Regarding Disinfecting IceStone Surfaces: If you, or your client has the original or NEW IceStone installed, you can use commonly used cleaning products such as 409 Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner, Lysol spray and similar disinfecting sprays (Lysol wipes are an alternative method). Soap and hot water can also be used to clean the surface and that can be used in between the times you are disinfecting your IceStone surface.

We appreciate and thank you for your loyalty, partnership and commitment to IceStone and wish the best for each and every one of you in these difficult times.

Sincerely,

The IceStone Family