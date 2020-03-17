SME Cancels Minnesota Conference

The Minnesota Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) today announced the cancellation of the 2020 SME MN Conference. SME confirmed cancellation of the event to registered attendees and exhibitors. This leading regional conference had been scheduled to be held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center April 6-8, 2020. The event was cancelled because of growing concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and how it might impact conference attendees.



“One of our core values is the health and safety of our members, conference attendees, exhibitors and SME staff, “said David L. Kanagy, SME Executive Director. “Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from the World Health Organization, have made it clear that cancelling the Minnesota Conference is the best course of action. Our primary priority is to mitigate any potential risk to the health and safety of our colleagues.”



Join us in 2021 for another great SME MN Conference. The dates will be announced as soon as we confirm it with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and the nearby hotels.