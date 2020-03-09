Postponement of Stone+tec 2020

Together with the Stone+tec Advisory Board, NürnbergMesse has decided to postpone Stone+tec2020 from 17-20 June 2020. The next Stone+tec will be held in Nürnberg in May / June 2021. The postponement is a preventive step in view of the macroeconomic effects in Europe and worldwide caused by the progressive spread of the corona virus. The decision was based on feedback from customers and industry representatives as well as an intensive analysis of the changed industry calendar.Stone+tec is the key industry gathering for the stone industry in central Europe and offers a comprehensive range of products and services relating to natural stone for building, gravestones, monuments and design. The increased distribution of Covid-19 and the associated economic effects required a new assessment of the situation for the trade fair.

"The industry associations, the Advisory Board of Stone+tec and NürnbergMesse as organizer agree: the postponement to 2021 is associated with the opportunity to hold Stone+tec in a much more stable economic and social environment, especially with regard to the important natural stone regions," says Petra Wolf, Member of the Management Board, NürnbergMesse. "The aim of every trade fair must be to create a special experience for exhibitors and visitors alike and to enable the diverse establishment and expansion of business relationships. Unfortunately, this goal cannot be achieved under the current circumstances. The postponement to a new date now gives exhibitors and visitors planning security and is the prerequisite for a successful exhibition experience for all concerned.”

The specialist programme at the coming Stone+tec focuses on future ideas for a traditional craft and is aimed at all stone processorsworking in the segments monumental and gravestone masonry, construction or design.Further information and news about Stone+tecat www.stone-tec.com