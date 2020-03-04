Coverings 2020 will take place, as planned, April 20-23, in New Orleans, Louisiana

ARLINGTON, VA – Coverings 2020 (coverings.com) will take place, as planned, April 20-23, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees are important to Coverings and a show priority.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center follows the annual flu season and 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and consults with the Louisiana Department of Health, and the City of New Orleans Health Department. View protocol.

In close cooperation with the convention center, Coverings show management will review recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, and the policies of local government and city officials.

We encourage exhibitors and attendees to implement appropriate guidelines as suggested by the WHO and other health authorities.

We look forward to seeing you in New Orleans.

WHO link for additional reference.