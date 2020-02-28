Vitoria Stone Fair receives over 13 thousand visitors from 52 countries

Over 13 thousand visitors from 52 countries were present during the four days through the halls of Vitoria Stone Fair | Marmomac Latin America 2020, the main trade fair for the ornamental stone sector in Latin America and among the most important in the world, brought together more than 240 exhibiting brands. The next edition is confirmed for 2021.

With a strong presence of national and international buyers, architects and designers, for the exhibitors the final balance was summed up in qualified public, strong presence of buyers from Latin America and Europe, closing of new businesses and the certainty of return next year.

“Without a doubt the best fair the Gramazini has ever participated in. Compact, but very efficient in terms of business. We managed to make two dreams happen: of one of our employees who became a true artisan and of our father, who always wanted everything 100% natural”, said Jhonatan Thomazini, Gramazini’s CFO.

For the sales manager of Pedra do Fadre, Saimon Friorio, buyers from Norway Poland, London and England moved into new partnerships during Vitoria Stone Fair 2020. “We are very surprised. We were afraid because we have important customers from China, who canceled their participation, but many other markets appeared. We did a lot of business and also a lot of prospecting”.

“We were surprised by the diversified and qualified visitors who attended this year’s event. Each year the level improves and we are able to observe a change in the public, including the way of demonstrating the products by the industries”, reinforced Tenax salesperson for Latin America market, Luciana Barreto.

This change in the way of exhibiting the materials by the companies coincides with the work that has been done by the organizers of Vitoria Stone Fair to bring the specifiers of stones closer to the industry in the sector.

“We follow the movement of companies to invest in a new concept for the presentation of their booths. This year, this wave gained strength and the material were exposed with more prominence and creativity, we saw commercial spaces that treated their products as true works of art. The presence of buyers from more than 50 countries confirmed the worldwide interest in Brazilian stones. Traditionally, the fair moves the economy of the entire chain and this year was no different”, said the president of Sindirochas, Tales Machado.

Among the highlights of this new concept was Marbrasa, with a space signed by the designer Ronaldo Barbosa. “This year’s fair exceeded our expectations, we had visits from several national and international customers. Another positive point was the receptivity of visitors to our booth. We invested in a space where the customer could have an immersive experience in the midst of our products and we received several compliments”, said director Andrea Cola.

Exhibition

In addition to pieces exhibited at the booths, Vitoria Stone Fair received the third edition of Brazilian Stones Original Design, an exhibition that brought together 21 architects and designers, exploring ornamental stones and the use of technology in exclusive pieces. The initiative was carried out by the Brazilian Association of the Ornamental Stone Industry (Abirochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil).

The creations are already traditional in the decoration and composition of environments, such as tables, armchairs, sideboards and lamps, however, thought in an innovative way and with formats that surprise by the boldness in the work and the possibilities of applying natural stones in their manufacture.

“The exhibition is another opportunity to get closer to architects and designers, who are important for the insertion of Brazilian natural stones in projects in Brazil and in the world”, reinforced Ricardo Presti, sales manager at PBA Stones.

2021’s Edition

With Vitoria Stone Fair confirmed for February 2021, the director of Milanez & Milaneze, Flávia Milanez, reinforced that she will continue the work of bringing specifiers closer to the industry. “This year’s edition managed to fulfill what we propose. In addition to the business around the blocks and slabs, the intention is to bring the exhibitor closer to those who consume their material, such as construction companies and architects/designers”, highlighted.

The Vitoria Stone Fair | Marmomac Latin America 2020 brought together more than 240 exhibitors, presented by Milanez & Milaneze, company of the group Veronafiere, with the promotion of Sindirochas and Cetemag and support of Abirochas.