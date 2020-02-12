Natural Stone Institute Announces 2019 Pinnacle Awards
Oberlin, OH — The winners of the 2019 Pinnacle Awards were announced during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at TISE in Las Vegas, NV. Twenty-two projects were honored with Awards of Excellence. The 2019 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to Pei Cobb Freed & Partners (New York, NY) for their work on 7 Bryant Park.
The carefully detailed stone-clad lobby of 7 Bryant Park is the result of an extraordinary effort to procure exactly the right materials and achieve the highest level of craftsmanship. This thirty-story office building in Midtown Manhattan makes the most of its proximity to an important green space with a sculpted facade overlooking the park. The defining element of the design is a pair of mirrored conical forms carved out within the rectangular massing of the tower at the corner facing the park. The conical motif is repeated in the ground floor lobby through the arrangement and detailing of the stone elements. Mocha Crème limestone is used for the walls and Moleanos limestone for the floors, with accents of Calacatta Caldia marble and Jet Mist granite. Limestone was chosen as the primary stone for its warmth, richness, and light tone, with more richly grained white marble and black granite adding contrast.
Executed with pinpoint precision, this project delighted the jury, who also loved how the conical wall motifs and the triangular floor panels meet on point. They admired how the concave curve of the limestone panels reflected the mirrored conical motif within the exterior façade, and stated that the project exhibits superior stock control in unforgiving lighting conditions, showcasing texture and craftsmanship.
The full list of 2019 Pinnacle Award winners is as follows.
Grande Pinnacle
7 Bryant Park
New York, NY
Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
New York, NY
Architectural Carving/Lettering/Sculpture
Arizona State University Barrett & O’Connor Washington Center
Washington, DC
Las Vegas Rock
Jean, NV
Mosque in Shali City
Chechnya, Russia
FHL Kiriakidis Group
Drama, Greece
Commercial Exterior
Church Street United Methodist Church Expansion
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Marble Company
Friendsville, TN
Grande Arche de la Defense
Paris, France
Polycor, Inc.
Quebec City, Canada
Hartford Connecticut Temple
Farmington, CT
Dan Lepore & Sons Company
Conshohocken, PA
Oklahoma City LDS Temple
Oklahoma City, OK
IMS Masonry
Lindon, UT
Elberfeld Mall & Train Station
Wuppertal, Germany
VM Kaldorf
Titting-Kaldorf, Germany
Commercial Interior
100 Bishopsgate
London, England
Euromarble
Carrara, Italy
Chapel of the Holy Cross
Tampa, FL
Booms Stone Company
Redford, MI
Dallas High-Rise
Dallas, TX
Dee Brown, Inc.
Richardson, TX
Frost Tower
San Antonio, TX
Camarata Masonry Systems
Houston, TX
Public Landscapes/Parks/Memorials
Drexel Square
Philadelphia, PA
CED Stone North America
Montreal, Canada
Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue Streetscape
Coral Gables, FL
Earl Jackson Architecture Workshop
Allenhurst, NJ
Renovation/Restoration
645 Fifth Avenue, Olympic Tower
New York, NY
Continental Marble
Bohemia, NY
Christ Cathedral
Garden Grove, CA
Carnevale & Lohr
Bell Gardens, CA
LondonHouse Hotel
Chicago, IL
Galloy & Van Etten
Chicago, IL
Saint Catherine of Siena Sanctuary Alteration
Trumbull, CT
Bybee Stone Company
Ellettsville, IL
Residential—Single Family
Boch Garden Pavilion
Norwood, MA
Kenneth Castellucci & Associates
Lincoln, RI
Coldspring
Cold Spring, MN
Piero Zanella
Verona, Italy
Hinsdale Residence
Hinsdale, IL
Galloy & Van Etten
Chicago, IL
L.A. Residence
Los Angeles, CA
Carnevale & Lohr
Bell Gardens, CA
Private Residence
Highland Park, TX
Dee Brown, Inc.
Richardson, TX
The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank the sponsors of the 2019 Pinnacle Awards: Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award), MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), and Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards).