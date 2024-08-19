Registration Available for 2024 Stone Summits

OBERLIN, OH – There are only three 2024 Stone Industry Education events left. The all-day workshops designed to target issues and topics concerning today’s fabricators are organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute. In addition to the education component, there are opportunities for attendees to learn about products on the market that can benefit their production and efficiency in the shop, as well as time to network with their peers.

The following is the lineup of seminars:

September 19th

Hosted by MSI

Columbus, OH

October 10th

Hosted by MSI

Kent, WA

November 7th

Hosted by Arizona Tile

Dallas, TX

To learn more details and to register, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.