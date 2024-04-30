WASHINGTON, DC -- Cambria, a leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, announced the grand opening of its latest sales and distribution center in the Washington DC area. Located at 11975 Lexington Valley Drive, Manassas, VA, this state-of-the-art facility spans 25,000 square feet, serving as a centralized hub for Cambria customers across the Washington DC, Baltimore, Northern Virginia metro areas, as well as Loudoun and Prince William County.

At Cambria’s new location, customers can access the brand’s premium quartz surface portfolio, with a showroom offering an extensive selection of styles and colors, including Cambria's three newest designs launching May 1, 2024. The showroom is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weekend appointments available upon request.

“This new facility reflects our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our valued customers and partners," said Arik Tendler, chief sales officer at Cambria. "By investing in the Washington, DC area, we are not only providing convenient access to our premium products but also supporting the vibrant design community in the region."

Positioned to become the go-to choice for designers, fabricators and architects nearby, the Washington, DC site serves as a valuable resource, offering event and meeting spaces for professional use.

Having served the greater Washington, DC market since 2021 from its Sterling, VA location, Cambria’s new facility promises an even more inviting experience for customers and partners. With this addition, Cambria now has over 30 showrooms and galleries across the U.S., showcasing its American-made product manufactured in its cutting-edge facility in Le Sueur, MN.