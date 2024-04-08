INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) has revamped its Industry Roundtables series to a Fabricator Forums program, featuring two-day regional events designed to create educational and networking opportunities so that fabricators can find the information and resources needed to build upon their successes. The first for 2024 will take place on April 10th and 11th at Cosentino’s showroom in Charlotte, NC.

Day one will include presentations and roundtable discussions on:

Silica safety in the shop.

Tooling requirements for porcelain and Dekton.

Using artificial intelligence to tap into growth opportunities.

Managerial strategies that foster a strong company culture and empower emerging leaders.

On day two, ISFA will take the show on the road for two fabricator shop tours, including The Art of Stone, where there will be an OSHA overview designed to identify common oversights and maintain compliance, and Harkey Tile & Stone, a family owned company serving the area for more than 80 years.