The LT3Raptor from Laser Products Industries (LPI) is a new digital templating platform designed with a robust cloud-based management hub to make you faster and more efficient not only in templating, but also other areas of your process, including job management, programming and more.

LT3Raptor has built-in Templating Intelligence to make quick even quicker. From Edge Detection to One-Touch technology, finish fabrication-ready files in fewer clicks easily and intuitively.

LT3Raptor has taken the user-friendly foundation of the current LT software and enhanced it. The new UX and UI feature workspace customization, improved Quick Actions and more.

A cloud-based management hub at your fingertips where you can view and manage jobs, edge styles, drop-ins, user permissions, workflows and more.

The digital templating evolution begins now.



