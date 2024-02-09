DALLAS, TX -- Daltile recognized Renovation Flooring as the “2023 Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Of The Year.” Renovation Flooring is owned by Mike and Crissie Anderson, and is located in Miramar Beach, FL.

“The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the U.S.,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile Corporation. “In the Statements program, Daltile has leveraged the strengths of our sales, marketing, merchandising and digital departments to deliver exceptional business solutions to our members, helping them grow their business and be more profitable than their nearest competitors.”

“Renovation Flooring was chosen as our 2023 Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Of The Year because they are a very successful enterprise and an amazing partner to Daltile,” said Warren. “Founded in 2014, Renovation Flooring owners Mike and Crissie Anderson now have three locations in the Florida panhandle catering to the exploding remodeling and custom home building business. The key to their success has been following their core beliefs, taking calculated risks, building a diverse and capable team, planning, executing while being nimble and thinking big without limits.”