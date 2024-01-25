Artaic collaborated with the city of Redmond, WA, and Synthesis Design + Architecture to create a stunning and unique mosaic mural for the SR 520 Expressway bike trail tunnel.

The bike and pedestrian tunnel links downtown Redmond to the Microsoft Campus and the University of Washington, contributing to the city’s initiative to alleviate expressway congestion and enhance safety.

This contemporary mosaic design is made of 1-inch glazed porcelain tile and spans the entire tunnel on both walls and ceiling. The perspective on the mural changes based on the entry point, offering a dynamic visual experience.

Spanning over 5,600 square feet, the intricate mural is created out of more than 800,000 mosaic tiles. The tunnel is transformed with a rainbow and palm tree design, creating a beautiful passage for cyclists and pedestrians.