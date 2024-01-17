OBERLIN, OH --The Natural Stone Foundation is proud to welcome the following industry members to their Board of Directors for 2024:

Kevin Camarata—Board President

Brie Pfannenbecker—President-Elect

Tony Malisani—Immediate Past President

Ralph Morgan

Greg Osterhout

Rick Stimac

Holly Roher

Jonathan Zanger

Buddy Ontra

Katie Jensen-NSI Board President Liaison

2022 Foundation President Rich Katzmann (Rockheads Group USA) will officially end his term at StonExpo in January 2024. Katzmann has served on the board since the Foundation’s origin in 2017 and has witnessed its impact firsthand. Natural Stone Foundation Executive Director Jim Hieb commented: “During Katzmann’s tenure on the board, the Foundation funded initiatives that have increased natural stone’s market share, supported globally unified standards, combatted confusion between natural and manmade materials, educated and inspired architects and designers, cultivated future stone industry leaders, and advocated for programs that help keep employees safe.” 2023 Foundation President Tony Malisani welcomed Buddy Ontra to the board by saying: “We are excited to have Buddy Ontra join the board and be part of a winning organization that is helping to make our industry rock solid.”

In 2024, the Foundation board will continue raising funds to address future industry needs. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to make contributions to the Foundation’s annual fund or to honor an industry colleague or friend by making a tribute gift in their name. The board will also be seeking key stakeholders to support the launch of an endowment fund to further guarantee sufficient funding is available for years to come.

The Natural Stone Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Natural Stone Institute. Its mission is to serve the natural stone industry by financially supporting initiatives and services important to industry stakeholders. Funding received from the Foundation allows the Natural Stone Institute to produce educational programming, scholarships, and advocacy for the use of natural stone. Learn more at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/foundation.