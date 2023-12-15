OBERLIN, OH – Celebrating the holiday season, Women In Stone (WIS) recently held its 2023 Elf Challenge, and this year’s winner is Lea Mallegni (@therealmarblequeen). The social media challenge sparked participants to show their creativity through their posts. Mallegni will receive a holiday gift bag for earning the most engagement on her posts. WIS thanks all of its participants, who included @repmethods @stonefluence @kardanz @stonehardscapes @intl_stoneworks @imaginerealstone @xlapiedra @meshoppenstone @stone _makesmecrazy @calia_stone_boutique @solstice.stone, and @therealmarblequeen.