From saturated colors, multi-textured surfaces and geometric shapes to large-sized porcelain panels and slabs, Cersaie 2023 provided a visually stimulating environment to view a plethora of the newest tile collections and observe the most current trends. The international tile and bathroom furnishings exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, celebrated its 40th anniversary this fall and attendance numbers confirmed it was the place to be for industry and design professionals.

To mark the 40th edition of Cersaie, the exhibition space featured a fascinating route reliving 40 years of its evolution -- focusing on design, technology, products and companies that have made history. “Route 40” navigated visitors through the defining moments of the past four decades, illustrating the major changes that have taken place in culture, society, design and production.

With 633 exhibiting companies stationed throughout 15 exhibition halls, the show was a seemingly endless display of products.

Each year, Ceramics of Italy invites a delegation of North American architects, designers and industry press to be their guest to experience all Cersaie has to offer. Stone & Tile Insider was fortunate to join the group. I recently caught up with Kristin Coleman, senior vice president at Novitá, the firm representing Ceramics of Italy who assists in organizing the trip; Jessica Bissa, senior marketing manager at Virginia Tile; and Shamus McVicar, interior designer at HDR. Listen to our chat about our experience at Cersaie and in Bologna – including some of our favorite products and trends that we spotted.