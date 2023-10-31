Stone Seam from Chemical Concepts is a revolutionary new knife-grade seaming adhesive system that offers simple, reliable and repeatable color matches due to its 32 pre-mixed color pigments in measured dosing pumps. With its simplified process and forgiving ratios, Stone Seam eliminates redundant adhesives in shops and offers fast set times, without over-catalyzed brittle glue.

Stone Seam is ideal for bonding quartz, granite, marble, porcelain and ceramics. It also has high UV stability, meaning it will not yellow over time, and is rated for indoor and outdoor applications.