DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI Corporation celebrated the expansion of its existing Calhoun, GA, facility with an open house event held on October 20, 2023, with customers, employees and other guests. The remodeled existing 210,000-square-foot (19 510-m2) facility now features an additional 45,000 square feet (4 181 m2) of production space as well as an additional 20,000 square feet (1 858 m2) of office space.

“The existing facility has been such a tremendous asset, and demand has been so great, that it necessitated the addition of extra lines to increase our production,” stated Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI Corporation. “Now we are even better able to accommodate the needs of our clients, not only in Georgia, but in the surrounding states.”

Strategically located in an important hub for the resilient flooring industry, MAPEI’s Calhoun facility features 210,000 square feet (19 510 m2) designed for the manufacturing of multi-flooring adhesives, including resilient flooring, carpet tile flooring, vinyl sheet flooring, sport flooring, coatings and other products. It is equipped with the latest fully automatic production lines. It has color-matching capabilities and tinting equipment. Further, the Calhoun facility is the home of a state-of-the-art laboratory and a research and development center.

The remodeled facility features state-of-the-art production capabilities, including:

• Automatic mixing equipment and processes.

• Full automation of finished goods packaging, with all stations automatically controlled by the operator in the control room.

• Robotic palletization of finished goods.

• A real-time production monitoring system for performance display, data collection and analysis.

• Bulk storage capacity that is now doubled for raw materials and cutting-edge telemetry that controls the tank.

The high-tech equipment is housed in a linear plant layout to enhance efficiency and productivity. This design also provides the facility with the opportunity to further MAPEI’s commitment to sustainability by increasing the facility’s ability to source and store local materials, decreasing its carbon footprint.

The open house event featured a guided tour of the research and development laboratory, the mixing plant, the packaging lines and the warehouse. The celebration also included BBQ and family entertainment, including a dedicated play area for children with a well-attended bounce house.

“We thank our employees for their commitment to excellence, our clients for their support, and the community for embracing us. We are excited about this growth and are looking forward to many years of innovation to come,” Di Geso said.