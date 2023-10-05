Home is where the heART is

Part of the essence of public art lies in community and fostering a sense of identity and place. In addition to the aesthetic enhancement that art brings, the impact of public art in multi-family spaces contributes to the overall quality of living for residents and the value of the property.

Engaging with local artists and emphasizing a design story in these spaces, Artaic fabricates beautiful mosaic artworks designed by artists and designers using robotic technology to bring art into the multi-family home. Due to its inherent durability, versatility, and vibrant colors, custom mosaic tile can be used in a variety of spaces, water-prone and high-traffic areas included.

Below we are sharing two projects resulting in collaborations between artists and designers and the Boston-based mosaic manufacturer in multi-family spaces. Each design breathes fresh air into the space in its own way.

The Victor, Dallas, TX

Artaic collaborated with Mayfield and Ragni Studio (MaRS) to create this absolutely breathtaking mosaic in the lounge on the 37th floor of The Victor apartment complex in Dallas, TX. The mosaic is inspired by a photograph by artist Ade Santora, an Indonesian artist whose work blends surreal portraits with landscaping, infrared, streets and more as commentary on the human condition and emotion. Using Artaic’s ½-inch vitreous glass, the neutral color palette seamlessly fits in with the rest of the space.

The Alcove, Nashville, TN

Artist Mary Stengel Bentley started her Downtown Series in 2014 using an inky pen and clay board panels—Bentley’s work explores themes of play, musicality, balance and connection. This year, the artwork resonated with IVA Studio Design, who reached out to the artist to create one of her blueprints for Nashville’s Alcove apartments. The newly built multi-family high-rise now features a mosaic depicting an aerial view of the city using Artaic’s ¾-inch vitreous glass tile in the apartment lobby.