FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- Opustone, leading luxury tile and stone provider would like to recognize three top interior designers — Maca Interiors, Studio Roda and Moniomi. These designers have skillfully and creatively used luxury materials brought to them by Opustone to create dream homes. Gift baskets were gifted to these designers as a thank-you from Mosaic Companies.

Each of these designers has their own particular style, in turn, showing how Opustone products can be used to transform homes in a variety of different ways.

Maca Interiors' versatile design style ranges from the use of bold colors to monochromatic landscapes. Their Eclectic Design Penthouse alone features a dynamic use of tile. Glossy cream tile floors delicately clash with a dark black and gray kitchen backsplash and countertop.

Studio Roda’s use of tile is subtle and chic. The Mangrove Residence features a white and sage green marble slabbed sink that fits perfectly in the warm and simplistic bathroom sanctuary.

Moniomi uses tile and stone slabs as strong accents to their innovative spaces. A bold use of tile is depicted with their white and black marble fireplace mantel. This staple piece stands out against a living room featuring dark walls and floor-length mirrors.

These designers distinctively used the essence of luxury tile and stone to create the most beautiful and unique home spaces.