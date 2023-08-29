NASHVILLE, TN -- Stonepeak Ceramics, a leader in innovative surfaces with a U.S.-based factory in Crossville, TN, announced its new Nashville, TN, showroom located at 770 Melrose Avenue, in partnership with Alabama-based Robert F. Henry Tile Co. The 7,000-square-foot showroom will display hundreds of the company’s innovative porcelain and ceramic surfaces specially created for both commercial and residential spaces.

The showroom design includes several room vignettes to demonstrate the flexibility and high performance of the product’s applications in real-life settings. A grand opening celebration for industry guests took place on Thursday, August 17th -- drawing architects, designers and other members of the local community.

Visitors are welcomed upon entry with Stonepeak’s stunning 60- x 120-inch large-format Plane 2.0 Collection in polished Grey Storm (entrance floor) and polished Bianco Capraia (entry wall and reception table). The common area features more colors from the Plane and Plane 2.0 collections: Materico Chiaro on the fireplace, Statuarietto on the floor and kitchen island, while the sliding door displays are filled with a variety of 30- x 30-, 12- x 24- and 24- x 24-inch colors. A cozy bar and seating area display showcases a striking combo of high-gloss Adamas ceramic wall coverings: Flavus on the back wall, surrounded by Stonepeak’s latest Offroad collection in Deco Arrow color on the floor and Deco Stria color on the wall -- both in a honed finish.

The shower displays are enhanced by the beauty of Plane 2.0 Calacatta Oro, while the accent wall continues this material in a basket-weave mosaic pattern. A second shower display highlights Stonepeak’s Wave collection in a harmonious honed Seaweed and Deco Seaweed. The bathroom vignette floor is from the Gemma collection in a honed Notte color, while the walls are in honed Gemma Bianca. The conference room floor and walls are surrounded in Plane 2.0’s polished White Peak and the accent wall and table is in polished Sierra Grey.

The hallway features 24- x 48-inch sizes of the latest Gemma and Offroad collections, available in textured, honed and polished finishes.

The back room wall display features an array of Stonepeak’s most successful collections: Zebrino, Wave, Classic, Classic 2.0, Stonecrete, Gemma, Highland, Quartzite, Aura, Shadows, Adamas and Urban 2.0.