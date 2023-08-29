The Star XL is a 5-axis mono-bloc CNC bridge saw that is equipped with Prussiani's patented Cut&Move system and has a large cutting stroke area of 142 x 102 inches for multiple programmed movements within a single program. The Cut&Move system allows the operator the ability to program the movement of a work piece so the next cut in the opposite direction does not enter into usable material for better yield. The accuracy eliminates the need for manual movements and re-squaring, according to Prussiani.

Watch the machine in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWCZRBDa-24