Perched on a secluded site high on the hill of Posillipo, overlooking the island of Capri, Italy, a beautiful residential remodel was completed by Nabi.interior design studio – featuring four exquisite stone selections from Antolini. The nearly 2,400-square-foot home was transformed to meet the needs and demands of the client – a young growing family – and to upgrade the apartment through an interior design devoted to an elegant and refined style.

Instrumental in achieving the design objective was the careful selection of materials – especially their color tones. An array of exclusive natural stones from Antolini’s collection were favored for the residential renovation, which includes a large living space with an open kitchen, separated if necessary by sliding glass windows, and four bedrooms – each with their own bathroom. Their colors converse with the splendid views of the property -- brass is a reminder of the warmth and brightness of the sun, blue with its variations unites the property to the sea and the brightness of marble immersed in golden veins ties it to the land, according to Biancamaria Santangelo CEO and art director of Nabi.interior design.

Natural stones, therefore, were a valuable ally throughout the design process for their undeniable aesthetic characteristics and for their technical properties. In fact, because stone acts like an insulator and can assist in keeping a place cool, it contributed to the necessary energy efficiency improvement that was part of the design objective.

While Statuario Extra marble was selected as flooring throughout the living area, Cristallo Iceberg quartzite and Dover White "Selected" marble are featured in the bathrooms. For the kitchen design, Black Cosmic granite was chosen. The four natural stones were selected from Antolini to enhance the residential design.

Santangelo explained in detail the reasoning behind each stone choice. “The selection of typologies is most definitely aesthetic,” said the designer. “The white of the flooring has veins that tend toward gold and this, combined with the brass of the furnishing details, recalls my idea of sunshine. The Cristallo Iceberg in the master bathroom -- combined with the wood and burnished brass -- has warm, welcoming and elegant tones that the homeowner wished to have in her personal environment. The Dover White ‘Selected’ for the small guest bathroom with the white background and its distinct veins reflected in the large mirror produce an exciting picture. The desire is for the guest to feel in a prestigious environment, although being in a small setting. The Black Cosmic has golden veins that match perfectly with the bronze and brass that run through all the lines of the house, but with its black background it strongly defines the kitchen area separated from the living room by large dark bronze-colored windows.”

Crucial to the success of the project was the collaboration with Antolini, which offered support during each stage of the journey, as Santangelo confirms when highlighting the added value of the company. “Preciousness of materials, wide choice and support during the visit and recommending the most appropriate materials for each environment are the strengths of Antolini's offer,” she said.

The installation of Antolini's natural stones required the collaboration with an historic Neapolitan marble manufacturer, which cooperated with the architectural firm. “Pecorella Marmi 1957's experience, combined with the application of new technologies, satisfied my requests -- even resulting in custom-made objects such as the large washbasin in the master bathroom, as well as complex poses,” explained Santangelo. “I numbered all the slabs, having received photos from the Antolini team, and designed the laying by reconstructing and matching the veins of the marble following the semi-curved plan of the apartment. Without good partners, it would not have been possible.”