For the Unionstone Collection, Sant’Agostino considered to reproduce elements unique in nature, which celebrate the warm colors of the earth, the oasis of the desert and the surface of the moon. The landscape that surrounds us is reflected in these stones. Unionstone is a stone-look porcelain product in which the aesthetic qualities and the strong personality are equally balanced -- blending in perfectly with both traditional style and the more essential lines of contemporary taste.

More Outdoor Tile Products:

More Outdoor Tile Products: