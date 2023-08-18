American Olean’s Historic Limestone honors the timeless look of limestone with an urban rustic twist. The complete floor, wall and mosaic ColorBody porcelain assortment revives the appeal of limestone through authentic graphics shown in each piece. Paving the way for design innovation, a new Landmark Hex beautifully combines the look of limestone and wood, creating an intricate lattice work pattern. This collection also features Stepwise Technology, making it up to 50% more slip-resistant than regular tile and allowing you to extend the visuals of stone from your indoor to outdoor spaces.

For more information, visit americanolean.com.